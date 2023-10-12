Frasier Reboot Photos Offer A Closer Look At His New Boston Apartment

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT New Frasier reboot images show an in-depth look at Frasier Crane's new Boston apartment. Kelsey Grammer has officially returned as the snooty but beloved psychiatrist 19 years since he ended his stint in Seattle.

With not enough time to fully appreciate his new pad in the special two-episode Frasier reboot pilot on Paramount+, EW has shared clear images of the apartment's set. This allows for a closer look at the character's New England residence, which is full of interesting details and is designed significantly differently from his unit in Seattle.

Close How Frasier’s Boston Apartment Compares To His Seattle Unit As seen at the end of "The Good Father," Frasier accepts the teaching stint at Harvard, which allows him to stay in Boston. Motivated to get close to Freddy, he not only buys the apartment unit across from him but the whole building that it is in. headtopics.com

Admittedly, it's difficult to compete with Frasier's old flat in Seattle, primarily because of the magnificent view of the Space Needle. Due to its massive windows, the whole unit felt airy and bright. Seeing the iconic landmark was also a constant visual reminder that the show was set in the Emerald City.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

The new ‘Frasier’ struggles to find a new storyBy bringing Frasier back to Boston to connect with his son Freddy, the new “Frasier” just inverts Martin and Frasier’s dynamic instead of breaking new ground.

How Many Episodes The Frasier Reboot Has & When The Finale ReleasesAlmost two decades since the original series, Kelsey Grammer is returning as Frasier Crane, and here's the episode release schedule and episode count.

Alternative Frasier Remake Released Ahead Of Official Reboot, Recreates “Most Meta Episode”The alternate Frasier remake of the show's most meta episode is released one day ahead of Kelsey Grammer's much-anticipated reboot on Paramount+.

Frasier Reboot Timeline: How Long After The Original Show It Takes PlaceThe Frasier reboot is arriving over 19 years after the original show's finale, but the actual Frasier timeline is slightly different in comparison.

Frasier Reboot's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In - How Does It Compare To The Original?Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier reboot starring Kelsey Grammer gets an official score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its October 12 premiere.

Niles & Daphne's Frasier Reboot Absence Is A "Blessing", Says EPThe Frasier reboot executive producer Chris Harris claims that the absence of Niles and Daphne is actually a blessing to Kelsey Grammer's show.