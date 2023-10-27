Frantic families hunt for loved ones in storm-battered Acapulco

File photo: Hotels affected by Hurricane Otis stand two days after the passage of the Category 5 storm in Acapulco, Mexico Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.ACAPULCO, Mexico — Desperate families made missing posters Friday and joined online groups to find loved ones out of touch since Hurricane Otis devastated the Mexican Pacific coast city of Acapulco.
As cell phone service returned to some parts of the city, many residents had help from friends and relatives living in other parts of Mexico and in the United States. Norma Manzano spent a day debating whether to make a digital missing poster, like so many people have done, for her two brothers, whom she had not heard from since shortly after Otis made landfall early Wednesday.
They were staying in an AirBnB rental in Acapulco's Diamond Point district, a seaside area hit hard by the storm and flooding. Miguel Angel Fong, president of the Mexican Hotel Association, told the AP that 80% of the city's hotels were damaged.
“He sent me a lot of messages that it was really bad, that the windows were breaking, that they tried to put mattresses against the windows, and he told me ‘I’m sending you my location so that if something happens you know where we are,'” Manzano said.So she started joining groups on WhatsApp and Facebook. She joined so many that she lost count and made a poster of her brothers and their coworkers. She scours lists shared by others of people inside shelters.
Other military officials leading Mexico's response to the hurricane focused during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's morning news briefing on the relief that would soon begin arriving in Acapulco.
“Nature, the creator, protected us, even from the fury of the hurricane, it appears, López Obrador said. “We still have to wait to have all of the information about the missing people.”