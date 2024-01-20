Franklin Templeton and BlackRock Discuss Bitcoin ETF Approval

Sandy Kaul, Head of Strategy for Digital Assets Unit at Franklin Templeton and BlackRock Head of Digital Assets Robert Mitchnick join "First Mover" to break down the asset managers' journey to spot bitcoin ETF approval in the U.S. Plus, what's next for both firms.





