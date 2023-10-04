Frankie Valli announces ‘The Last Encores’ farewell tour. Get tickets

Vivid Seats is the New York Post's official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.How much are last-minute Rays-Rangers playoff tickets?And yes, the 89-year-old “Sopranos” bit player will drop into New York and New Jersey a handful of times on this final 2023-24 stretch.

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades,” Valli shared in a press release. “I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.” And if you can’t wait to see Valli belt out the classics like “Sherry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night),” “Beggin’,” “Grease” and so many more live, you can pick up your tickets as soon as today.

Although inventory isn’t available for the newly added dates on Ticketmaster until Friday, Oct. 6, fans who want to ensure they have tickets ahead of time can Vivid Seats is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. headtopics.com

They have a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and will be delivered before the event.Oct. 15 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJNov. 10 at the Gammage Auditorium in Tempe, AZDec. 1 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CTJan. 13, 2024 at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NVJan.

