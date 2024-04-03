Frankie Muniz Opens Up About Walking Off the Set of Malcolm in the Middle

Frankie Muniz reveals why he walked off the set of Malcolm in the Middle in two episodes due to toxic conditions and certain people being out of control.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz refuses to let son become a child actor'Malcolm in the Middle' alum Frankie Muniz said he 'would never' allow his son to get into the acting business as a child. Muniz has a 3-year-old son, Mauz.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Why Frankie Muniz Walked Off Malcolm In The Middle for 2 EpisodesFrankie Muniz explains what led him to walk off the set of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ for two episodes

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Frankie Muniz recalls walking off Malcolm in the Middle for 2 episodesFrankie Muniz said he walked off the set of 'Malcolm in the Middle' for 2 episodes due to difficult personalities behind the scenes: 'I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back’

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Frankie Muniz says he briefly quit Malcolm In The MiddleThe young star claims he was not present for two episodes of the popular 2000s sitcom

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Frankie Muniz Says He Will ‘Never’ Let His Son to Be a Child ActorFrankie Muniz said he will ‘never’ allow his son to become a child actor due to the ‘insanely negative experiences’ of his friends

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Why Frankie Muniz does not allow his son to become a child actor'Malcolm in the Middle' alum Frankie Muniz speaks out about his own experience as a child star, saying he does not want his son to follow in his footsteps and…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »