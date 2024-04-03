Frankie Muniz Gets Emotional Talking About His Parents' Divorce

The actor Frankie Muniz opens up about how his fame on 'Malcolm in the Middle' impacted his family, leading to his parents' divorce. He gets emotional while discussing the topic on a recent episode of 'I'm a Celebrity .

.. Get Me out of Here!' in Australia.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TMZ / 🏆 379. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz refuses to let son become a child actor'Malcolm in the Middle' alum Frankie Muniz said he 'would never' allow his son to get into the acting business as a child. Muniz has a 3-year-old son, Mauz.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Frankie Muniz Says He Will ‘Never’ Let His Son to Be a Child ActorFrankie Muniz said he will ‘never’ allow his son to become a child actor due to the ‘insanely negative experiences’ of his friends

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Why Frankie Muniz does not allow his son to become a child actor'Malcolm in the Middle' alum Frankie Muniz speaks out about his own experience as a child star, saying he does not want his son to follow in his footsteps and…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Frankie Muniz Doesn't Want His Son to Pursue ActingFormer child star Frankie Muniz shares his concerns about the negative experiences in the entertainment industry and expresses his desire for his son to avoid pursuing acting.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Frankie Muniz ‘hated’ Los Angeles before moving to Arizona: ‘It was a miserable experience’'Malcom in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz opened up about his decision to leave Hollywood and how that decision ultimately changed his life for the better

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Frankie Muniz says he briefly quit Malcolm In The MiddleThe young star claims he was not present for two episodes of the popular 2000s sitcom

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »