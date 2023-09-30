Frankie Montas could make Yankees’ season debut in one of final two games

Frankie Montas has made it back to the Yankees from shoulder surgery in time for a game that does not have much meaning for the team. The 30-year-old Montas said he hopes to be back with the Yankees next year. Boone said he could see that happening. If it does, it likely would be on a short-term deal that is heavy on incentives.

Though the Yankees acquired damaged goods in Montas last summer from the Athletics — he later revealed his shoulder was not 100 percent healthy at the time of the trade — one thing they have going for them this offseason is they should know his health better than any other team after having him under their watch for more than a year.

Whether that leads to a reunion this offseason remains to be seen. As currently constructed, the Yankees are set to have Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon at the top of their rotation next season. Nestor Cortes will join them if his rehab from a rotator cuff strain avoids any speed bumps. Michael King is expected to have a chance to stay in the rotation after nailing his late-season audition this year. And Clarke Schmidt has put together a breakout season this year, even if he has run out of gas lately while setting a new career high in innings.

