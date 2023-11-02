Frank Howard, Rocky Colavito and a trip back to my baseball youth

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10TV: Frank Howard, former Ohio State basketball, baseball All-American and World Series winner, dies at 87Jeff Ellis and Justin Lada are joined by Cleveland Guardians prospect Tanner Bibee.

WASHTIMES: Frank Howard was a baseball inspiration when hope was hard to come byHoward stood taller than his 6-foot-7-inch frame as a baseball icon in a town with a desolate baseball history and not much to celebrate for many years -- losing and losing, not just baseball games, but entire teams.

WASHINGTONPOST: Frank Howard made myths, hit moonshots and let little kids dreamFrank Howard was a giant baseball star in Washington and beyond when the game was still larger than life.

6ABC: Philadelphia's Rocky statue is ready for Halloween after pumpkin put on headSomeone placed a pumpkin on the statue's head at the Philadelphia Art Museum overnight Monday.

FOXNEWS: ‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler says friendship with Ron Howard was tested as Fonzie popularity soaredNot every day was happy for stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard on the set of their hit sitcom 'Happy Days,' according to Winkler's new memoir, 'Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond.'

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: After losing its three top scores, Michigan is in rebuilding mode — and without coach Juwan HowardMichigan basketball appears to be in a rebuilding mode, losing its top three scorers from last season. The Wolverines are unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time in four years.

