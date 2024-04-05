Frank Grillo Joins 'Tulsa King' Series

Grillo is set to portray the character of Bill Bevilaqua, who’s described as a Kansas City mobster with interests in Tulsa. Production on the next installment is currently underway in time for its Paramount+ premiere this fall. Tulsa King is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Executive producers are Terence Winter, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. “The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla,” reads the synopsi

