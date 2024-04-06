Frances Bean Cobain Reflects on Kurt Cobain's Death on 30th Anniversary

Frances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of the Nirvana singer's death with a poetic reflection on how 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad.' Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994, when she was 20 months old—looked back at what little time she spent with the Nirvana singer. In a heartbreaking message marking the 'I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,' she.
'I always wondered if he would've caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I've been told).' But despite her grief, the visual artist noted that Kurt 'gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone.' 'In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing,' she explained. 'The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I've been conscious, is that it serves a purpose.
Frances Bean Cobain Kurt Cobain Nirvana Death Reflection Grief Loss
