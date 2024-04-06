Frances Bean Cobain Reflects on Kurt Cobain's Death on 30th Anniversary

Frances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of the Nirvana singer's death with a poetic reflection on how 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad.' Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994, when she was 20 months old—looked back at what little time she spent with the Nirvana singer. In a heartbreaking message marking the 'I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,' she.

'I always wondered if he would've caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I've been told).' But despite her grief, the visual artist noted that Kurt 'gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone.' 'In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing,' she explained. 'The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I've been conscious, is that it serves a purpose.

Frances Bean Cobain Kurt Cobain Nirvana Death Reflection Grief Loss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frances Bean Cobain Reflects on Kurt Cobain's DeathFrances Bean Cobain marks the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death with a poetic reflection on her longing to know her father and the lessons she has learned from his death.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain pays tribute to dad Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his deathFrances Bean Cobain was just 1 when her father died in 1994.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His DeathFrances Bean Cobain pens a heartfelt tribute to her father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death, sharing photos and memories on Instagram.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His DeathFrances Bean Cobain remembers her father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death. She shares a touching message and photos on Instagram.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Honors Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His Death: ‘He Feels Transcendent’ It's been 30 years since Kurt Cobain died, and his daughter Frances Bean took to Instagram to share her journey with grief over the course of her life

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain shares heartbreaking message on never knowing her late dadFrances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of her father Kurt Cobain's death with a poetic reflection on how 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad.'

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »