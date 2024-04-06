Frances Bean Cobain Reflects on Kurt Cobain's Death

Frances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of the Nirvana singer's death with a poetic reflection on how 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad.' Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994, when she was 20 months old—looked back at what little time she spent with the Nirvana singer. In a heartbreaking message marking the 'I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,' she.

'I always wondered if he would've caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I've been told).' Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly But despite her grief, the visual artist noted that Kurt 'gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone.' 'In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing,' she explained

Frances Bean Cobain Kurt Cobain Nirvana Death Suicide Reflection Longing Grief Lessons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frances Bean Cobain pays tribute to dad Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his deathFrances Bean Cobain was just 1 when her father died in 1994.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His DeathFrances Bean Cobain pens a heartfelt tribute to her father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death, sharing photos and memories on Instagram.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His DeathFrances Bean Cobain remembers her father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death. She shares a touching message and photos on Instagram.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Honors Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His Death: ‘He Feels Transcendent’ It's been 30 years since Kurt Cobain died, and his daughter Frances Bean took to Instagram to share her journey with grief over the course of her life

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

On Kurt Cobain's Death Anniversary, Daughter Francis Bean Cobain Shares Their Last Pics TogetherLiz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain: ‘I Wish I Could’ve Known My Dad’On the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, Frances Bean wrote a heartbreaking post in honor of her father.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »