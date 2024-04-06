Frances Bean Cobain Reflects on Kurt Cobain's Death

Frances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of the Nirvana singer's death with a poetic reflection on how 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad.' Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994, when she was 20 months old—looked back at what little time she spent with the Nirvana singer. In a heartbreaking message marking the 'I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,' she.
'I always wondered if he would've caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I've been told).' Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly But despite her grief, the visual artist noted that Kurt 'gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone.' 'In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing,' she explained
