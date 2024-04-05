Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His Death

Frances Bean Cobain has penned a candid and heartfelt tribute to her father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death. Cobain was a toddler when her father, who was the frontman of legendary grunge band Nirvana , took his life. On Friday, she posted a series of photos on her verified Instagram account, showing both herself as a youngster with her father, and he as a child himself in older pictures. '30 years ago my dad's life ended,' she wrote.

'The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive. His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, 'you have his hands.' She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are

Frances Bean Cobain Kurt Cobain Tribute Death Nirvana Grunge Instagram

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WGAL / 🏆 331. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Frances Bean Cobain Honors Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His Death: ‘He Feels Transcendent’ It's been 30 years since Kurt Cobain died, and his daughter Frances Bean took to Instagram to share her journey with grief over the course of her life

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Father Kurt Cobain on 30th Anniversary of His DeathFrances Bean Cobain remembers her father Kurt Cobain on the 30th anniversary of his death. She shares a touching message and photos on Instagram.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Frances Bean Cobain: ‘I Wish I Could’ve Known My Dad’On the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, Frances Bean wrote a heartbreaking post in honor of her father.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Kurt Cobain mourned 30 years later: ‘Wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you’Frances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of her father Kurt Cobain's death with a touching Instagram post about grief and life.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Nirvana's Legacy: The Impact of a Short-lived BandNirvana's impact on the music industry and their lasting legacy after Kurt Cobain's death.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Unseen Photos of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love to be Published in New Photo BookA husband-and-wife photography duo, Guzman, will be publishing a photo book titled "Family Values" in June, featuring over 80 unseen images of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, and their daughter. The photographers, Constance Hansen and Russell Peacock, were chosen to photograph the family in 1992 for Spin magazine, with only five of their images being originally published. The rest of the images will now be seen for the first time.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »