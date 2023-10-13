France bans pro-Palestinian protests amid call for Hamas ‘day of rage’

People wave flags of different Arab countries on a statue at the Place de la République in Paris on Thursday.

“Neither suspicions nor divisions must exist between us as a nation,” Macron said in a televised address, adding that antisemitism “has always been the prelude to other forms of hatred.” He called for the country to “condemn terrorism” and defend the country’s values.

French police fired water cannon and tear gas Oct. 12 to break up a rally in support of Palestinians in Paris, shortly after the government banned such rallies. The ban, issued in an order to police prefects throughout France, comes as Khaled Meshal, the former leader of Hamas, urged Muslims worldwide to stage demonstrations in support of Palestinians on Friday. He also urged people living in countries bordering Israel to join the fighting against Israel, in a recorded statement by Reuters this week.

