Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Rebuilds Abercrombie and Hollister by Listening Closely to the Consumer

Prior to her arrival, Abercrombie’s stores were known for having big, beefy shirtless guys and the stores were dark and filled with the scent of fragrance. She was asked how they went about transforming the stores.
One of the most important first things they did was previous management, then-CEO Mike Jeffries, had really focused on presentation and what she called “fitting in,” but she made sure that they were focused on “belonging.”
Giving an example of what it means to listen to one’s customer, Horowitz told a story that when she first started, at Abercrombie Men’s, Hollister Teen guys and even the little Abercrombie boys’ business, every pair of jeans had a button fly. Yet they had information that said that customers liked the jeans but just not the button fly. “We listened to the customer, and started to transition the jeans, and needless to say from that point forward, the business has been just terrific.
In the past, Abercrombie was predominantly a men’s brand, but today it is predominantly a women’s brand, although the men’s business is catching up. “We’ve had three consecutive quarters of positive growth and we’re really excited about what we’re seeing in men’s,” she said. Some key categories are denim, outerwear, “and now dresses are terrific,” Horowitz said.
Abercrombie recently opened a new retail concept on Fifth Avenue, which will be rolled out throughout the fleet.
