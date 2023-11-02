Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Rebuilds Abercrombie and Hollister by Listening Closely to the Consumer

Prior to her arrival, Abercrombie’s stores were known for having big, beefy shirtless guys and the stores were dark and filled with the scent of fragrance. She was asked how they went about transforming the stores.

One of the most important first things they did was previous management, then-CEO Mike Jeffries, had really focused on presentation and what she called “fitting in,” but she made sure that they were focused on “belonging.”

Giving an example of what it means to listen to one’s customer, Horowitz told a story that when she first started, at Abercrombie Men’s, Hollister Teen guys and even the little Abercrombie boys’ business, every pair of jeans had a button fly. Yet they had information that said that customers liked the jeans but just not the button fly. “We listened to the customer, and started to transition the jeans, and needless to say from that point forward, the business has been just terrific.

In the past, Abercrombie was predominantly a men’s brand, but today it is predominantly a women’s brand, although the men’s business is catching up. “We’ve had three consecutive quarters of positive growth and we’re really excited about what we’re seeing in men’s,” she said. Some key categories are denim, outerwear, “and now dresses are terrific,” Horowitz said.

Abercrombie recently opened a new retail concept on Fifth Avenue, which will be rolled out throughout the fleet.

United States Headlines Read more: WWD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX26HOUSTON: Fire in Spring Branch Central area on Hollister continues to burnA fire continues to burn at a construction site in west Houston on Tuesday morning.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more ⮕

GLAMOUR_FASHION: 12 Best Abercrombie Black Friday Sales 2023 to Shop EarlyHere are the best early Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday deals, including straight leg jeans, slip dresses, bodysuits, outerwear, cozy sweatshirts, and more.

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: Fran Drescher Responds To Critics Over SAG-AFTRA LeadershipDeep in negotiations with the studios in trying to seal the deal on a new three-year contract, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher made it very clear today, she leads in her own way. I can lead with …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

THR: Actors Strike: Fran Drescher Talks Leadership, Rebuking 'Male Energy'The SAG-AFTRA president also reveals the heart-shaped plush toy that The Hollywood Reporter has reported she brings into negotiations in the message.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: AI smoothie shop in struggling downtown San Fran shuts down after 2 monthsCommunity activist blames San Francisco leaders for homeless and drug addiction issues

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: Fran Drescher Is A Fan Of 'SNL's 'Strike Supportive' Halloween SkitFran Drescher can certainly take a joke. In a Happy Halloween message on Instagram, Drescher praised Saturday Night Live’s “Treat Or Treat With Fran Drescher” skit which poked fun…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕