Fran Drescher fires back at the studio heads after negotiations breakdown

Actors union head Fran Drescher says she was 'shocked' after studio heads abruptly walked out of negotiations this week after five days of talks between them fell apart.

The AMPTP, which represents the studios and streamers said, in a statement earlier in the day that SAG-AFTRA’s proposal would cost upwards of $800 million dollars annually. Drescher says, “That’s an inflated price for that benefit of the press. It factors out to 57 cents per year per subscriber, less than a postage stamp.” She said that the AMPTP did not counter with another figure.

Read more:

NBCNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Chloe Domont on Fair Play Netflix Deal, Sex Scenes, FeminismChloe Domont’s debut film “Fair Play” is thrilling retribution for all the times women are kept down.

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2: Will Adonis Avenge Chloe’s Death?Kingdom of Ruin has been a trending anime since it was released. With Episode 2 just around the corner

On the Podcast: More Big News—Plus, Jenna Lyons on Latex and ‘RHONY’This week, Chloe and Chioma have a conversation with “Real Housewife of New York” star—and timeless style icon—Jenna Lyons, and Chloe announces a major update.

Actor Strike Talks Collapsed Due To Studio Bully Tactics SAG-ACTRA SaysThe latest round of talks between the studios and SAG-AFTRA on ending the 92-day strike have collapsed tonight and now he Fran Drescher-led guild are accusing the AMPTP of using “bully tactic…

Footwear Brand Ecco Taps Natacha Ramsay-Levi as First Creative PartnerRamsay-Levi, a former creative director of the Chloé, will work with Ecco for four seasons as part of a new guest designer program at the Danish footwear brand.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter says mom continues to show up for her: ‘It doesn’t just end with your body’Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared that her late mother has appeared to her 'six times as this aqua blue orb' since her death last August.