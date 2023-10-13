Fran Drescher del sindicato SAG-AFTRA habla sobre quiebre de negociaciones en Hollywood

Luego de que los estudios de Hollywood rompieran abruptamente las negociaciones con el Sindicato de Actores-Federación Estadounidense de Artistas de Radio y Televisión (SAG-AFTRA por sus siglas en inglés) esta semana, la actriz y presidenta del sindicato dice que está desconcertada y decepcionada.

Y sigo señalándoles que ese tipo de práctica empresarial es insostenible hoy en día. Quizás fue algo que la gente aceptó en el siglo XX. Pero eso de “la oferta final es la oferta final”, simplemente no funciona. Y ya no podemos pensar de esa manera.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Slams AMPTP Suspending TalksFran Drescher made an appearance on 'Today' to share her perspective on why SAG-AFTRA's talks with the AMPTP broke down.

Q&A: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher reacts to Hollywood studios breaking off negotiationsFran Drescher said Thursday that she is baffled and disappointed that Hollywood studios abruptly broke off talks this week with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

