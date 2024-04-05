Foxconn's Q1 revenue drops 9.6% YoY

Foxconn recorded a first quarter revenue of 1.32 trillion New Taiwan dollars, 9.6% lower year-on-year and 28.58% lower compared to the last quarter. The company still expects revenue to grow in the second quarter, despite noting that it"remains a traditional off-peak season .

" The first quarter is typically a quiet one for smartphone parts manufacturers, as consumer appetite for handsets tends to wane.

