Fox Weather to Provide Special Coverage of Monday's Solar Eclipse

Fox Weather will present special marathon coverage of Monday’s solar eclipse with 'America’s Total Eclipse,' featuring correspondents and meteorologists across the nation. Fox Weather , which is FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, will offer coverage up to and throughout the first solar eclipse the country will witness in totality since August 2017. The eclipse could last up to four minutes.

Another eclipse will not occur again until 2044, according to NASA. Fox Weather meteorologists and correspondents, along with Fox News reporters, will report live across the arc of the eclipse, from Texas to Vermont, to bring Americans complete coverage of the monumental event. SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: WHERE AND HOW TO VIEW THE RARE ORBIT HITTING THE US Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Kendall Smith will anchor coverage live from Dallas and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the eclipse occurs from 12-4 p.m. E

Fox Weather Solar Eclipse Coverage Meteorologists Correspondents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Total solar eclipse weather: Updates on forecast for seeing eclipseClouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America. There is still plenty of time for forecasts to change, but meteorologists predict that a storm front could bring clouds to many locations along the eclipse's path, including parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Texas. The northeast U.S.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Early Eclipse Weather Forecast: Good News for Texas, Clouds for the NortheastAccuWeather released its early forecast for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Recapping Biden’s 2024 State of the UnionSee multiple perspectives from Reuters, Fox News (Online News), and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Republican, Democratic Lawmakers Criticize Robert Hur Over Biden ReportSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Washington Post, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Previewing the Ohio Senate Republican PrimarySee multiple perspectives from Reuters, NBC News (Online), and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Bar Exam No Longer a Requirement to Practice Law in Washington StateSee multiple perspectives from KOMO News, Spokesman Review, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »