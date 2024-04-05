Fox Weather to Provide Special Coverage of Monday's Solar Eclipse

Fox Weather will present special marathon coverage of Monday’s solar eclipse with 'America’s Total Eclipse,' featuring correspondents and meteorologists across the nation. Fox Weather , which is FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, will offer coverage up to and throughout the first solar eclipse the country will witness in totality since August 2017. The eclipse could last up to four minutes.
Another eclipse will not occur again until 2044, according to NASA. Fox Weather meteorologists and correspondents, along with Fox News reporters, will report live across the arc of the eclipse, from Texas to Vermont, to bring Americans complete coverage of the monumental event. SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: WHERE AND HOW TO VIEW THE RARE ORBIT HITTING THE US Meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Kendall Smith will anchor coverage live from Dallas and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the eclipse occurs from 12-4 p.m. E
Fox Weather Solar Eclipse Coverage Meteorologists Correspondents
