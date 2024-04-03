FOX Sports to Host College Basketball Crown Tournament Starting in 2025

Starting in 2025, FOX Sports will be the home of the College Basketball Crown, a new addition to the college hoops postseason landscape. The 16-team tournament will feature competitive matchups from several top conferences, bringing fans more high-level competition and compelling storylines beyond the traditional tournament. The inaugural College Basketball Crown will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from Monday, March 31 to Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Fans can purchase tickets to attend the games through Vivid Seats or watch all the action on FOX and FS1

