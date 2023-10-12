Fox poll: Americans disapprove of Biden’s border policies

A majority of Democrats and Joe Biden voters saying that more needed to be done to secure the border with Mexico.

Seventy-one percent of registered voters surveyed said that current levels of security at the U.S. border are not strict enough, with a majority of Democrats and Biden voters saying that more needed to be done to secure the border with Mexico. Eighty-two percent of independents voiced their disapproval with current border policies.

A further 57 percent of those surveyed said they were in favor of building a border wall. Among independents, that number was 53 percent. Forty-nine percent of Hispanic voters and 40 percent of Black voters also voiced their support for the wall. headtopics.com

The results are a reversal from past polling, which had consistently shown that most Americans opposed the construction of a wall. Back in January 2019, 58 percent of Americans said they opposed expanding the border wall,But the figures come as the U.S. has struggled to contain an unprecedented influx at the U.S.

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

What we know about the Americans killed in the Israel-Hamas warAt least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's what we know about the victims so far.

What we know about the Americans killed in the Israel-Hamas warAt least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's what we know about the victims so far.

What we know about the Americans killed in the Israel-Hamas warAt least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's what we know about the victims so far.

What we know about the Americans killed in the Israel-Hamas warAt least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's what we know about the victims so far.

What we know about the Americans killed in the Israel-Hamas warAt least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's what we know about the victims so far.

What we know about the Americans killed in the Israel-Hamas warAt least 14 Americans have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Here's what we know about the victims so far.