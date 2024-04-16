Fox News host criticizes media coverage of Trump hush money trial

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the mainstream media’s coverage of the Trump hush money trial Monday on ' Jesse Watters Primetime.' JESSE WATTERS : It was day one of Donald Trump 's hush money trial , but the only one being hushed was him because if he criticizes the case, the judge will throw him in jail. A Democrat prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, is keeping the Republican nominee off the campaign trail for six weeks.
NEW NPR CEO'S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS SHOW PROGRESSIVE VIEWS, SUPPORT FOR CLINTON, BIDEN The media doesn't even read their own polls. A New York Times poll says three quarters of Americans aren't even paying attention to these show trials. The people who are paying attention are the ones watching in the mainstream media, and those anchors won't even tell you the case has been brought by a Democrat and overseen by a Democrat donor judge, whose family is being paid by Democrats.
Fox News Jesse Watters Trump Hush Money Trial Media Coverage Restrictions Public Interest
Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt to Dismiss Georgia Charges on Free Speech Grounds
