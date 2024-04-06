Fox News Entertainment Newsletter Special Edition

This is a special edition of the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. ‘MANUFACTURED LIES’ - Diddy 's camp slams new lawsuit accusing son Christian Combs of sex assault . Continue reading here… CALIFORNIA LOVE - Suge Knight delivers an ominous warning to Diddy from behind bars. Continue reading here… FOLLOW FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X RACE CARD - Mother of Justin Combs releases an edited raid video , suggests feds were only aggressive because he's the son of Black celebrity.

Continue reading here… EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS SCANDAL BIG GUNS - Diddy's son hires legal eagle who represented El Chapo, John Gotti. Continue reading here… PERV PARALLELS - Diddy’s luxe yacht draws comparisons to infamous Epstein Island. Continue reading here… DON'T MISS A BEAT IN ENTERTAINMENT. SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER HERE MIC DROP - No NDA can keep the feds from knocking, all claims are on the tabl

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian Combs accused of sexual assault in lawsuitChristian Combs, son of rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, is being accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit that names both men.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs slams federal agents raiding his homes: 'Gross overuse of military-level force'Sean 'Diddy' Combs is speaking out after federal agents raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, calling the searches 'a gross overuse of military-level force' and 'a witch hunt.'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs probe: Son's lawyer slams feds for 'dirtying' jury pool, leaksHigh-powered defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, whose clients have included John Gotti Jr. and El Chapo, is now representing Diddy's son, Justin Combs.

Music producer latest to accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconductThe New Black View

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuitHomeland Security raided Combs' homes Monday in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, and FOX 11 was first on the scene bringing you exclusive video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sweeping sex-trafficking inquiry: What the feds have, need to proveLegal experts say it could take time to build a criminal case against the hip-hop mogul but note that civil lawsuits against him could offer investigators a road map.

