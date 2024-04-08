Fox News Digital Health News

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on a range of wellness topics: health care access , innovative surgeries, cancer research , mental health trends and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles. Check out some top recent stories in Health as you wind down the weekend — and prep for the week ahead. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER These are just a few of what's new, of course.

There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health. Can staring at the sun cause blindness? Ahead of the solar eclipse on April 8, eye doctors are warning people not to look directly at the sun — which could lead to blindness and permanent eye damage. Dr. Matthew Gorski, M.D., an ophthalmologist with Northwell Health on Long Island, New York, reveals tips for viewing the eclipse safely. Bird flu pandemic could be future concern, experts say As avian influenza (bird flu) continues to spread among wild birds in the European Union, officials are warning of the potential for a future human pandemic. Get the details on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) alert along with other experts' insights. Cancer in the spotlight The White House has declared April 2024 as Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. A cancer expert weighed in on the significance of the announcement and what needs to happen to improve screening rate

