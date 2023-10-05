Fox News Bret Baier to host debate between House speaker candidates

Fox News's Bret Baier will host an interview-style debate between three House speaker candidates on Monday before the Republican conference's private election next week. The discussion will be broadcast on the channel.

The debate hosted by Baier, who recently moderated the first Republican primary debate in August, was confirmed by a representative for Fox News to the Washington Examiner.Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was historically ousted from his post on Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) forced a vote on a motion to vacate, which was passed 216-210.

The debate will include Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Kevin Hern (R-OK). Hern's office confirmed the debate and his participation to the Washington Examiner. Scalise and Jordan's offices haven't confirmed or provided comment to the Washington Examiner. headtopics.com

Scalise and Jordan have announced bids for the speakership and racked up several endorsements. Hern hasn't announced his speaker bid but is expected to do so. In an early Friday morning social media post, former President Donald Trump, whose name has also been suggested as a possible speaker, issued an endorsement for Jordan.

