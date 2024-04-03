On Monday, April 8, part of the United States will witness a total eclipse. While Philadelphia may not be directly in the path of totality, we want to make sure our viewers can experience it all up close! You can catch all day coverage on FOX 29, FOX29.com, the FOX 29 News app, and on FOX LOCAL. Mike Jerrick will be heading into the 115-mile wide path of totality - the region in which the moon will appear to completely block the sun.

He will be live from Rochester, New York all morning on Good Day Philadelphia! After that, you can join Mike and the rest of our FOX 29 team over on FOX LOCAL and FOX29.com beginning at 11 a.m.Then, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. we’ll be back on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL giving you a front row seat to history. We hope you will join us! Below is a full list of where and when you can find FOX 29 Eclipse coverage on April 8! The next total solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8, 202

