Fourth Victim Found in Baltimore Bridge Collapse

In this aerial image released by the Maryland National Guard, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore . The body of a 4th victim in the deadly Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was recovered Sunday, April 14,Maryland officials are not yet releasing the name of the construction worker found at the request of the family.

State police, the FBI and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded and found a person deceased inside the vehicle.“As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr.

The M/V DALI container ship crashed into the Key Bridge in the early hours of March 26, but crews managed to issue a Mayday call before hitting the bridge.

