Fourth Body Recovered from Patapsco River Weeks After Bridge Collapse

The Unified Command announced Monday that a fourth body was recovered from the Patapsco River weeks after the Baltimore Key Bridge crumbled in the water.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the missing victim on April 15. However, at the family's request, their identity will not be revealed. Officials from several agencies, including the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team and the Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with the family Monday.

"Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available A container ship leaving Baltimore, laden with cargo and headed for Sri Lanka, struck one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s supporting columns last month, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River. Six members of a roadwork crew were killed.

Patapsco River Baltimore Key Bridge Body Recovery Construction Vehicle Agencies

