Fourth Body Recovered from Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

A fourth body was recovered from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on Monday, according to officials. The Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced the discovery in a statement. The body was retrieved from the waters on Sunday and positively identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday. The discovery comes weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed on Mar. 26.

'As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone's beloved friend or family member,' Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., said in a statement. 'Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Body Construction Vehicles Patapsco River

