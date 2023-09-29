Fourth Bahraini serviceman dies after Houthi drone attack close to Saudi border

A fourth Bahraini serviceman died on Friday following a Houthi drone attack on Monday against forces of the Saudi-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said on Friday. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has battled the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of the population dependent on aid.
The drone attack follows more than a year of relative calm in Yemen as negotiations gain momentum. It could jeopardise talks between Saudi and Houthi officials who have just held another round of negotiations on a potential agreement towards ending the conflict.
Israeli Tourism Minister Heads Saudi ConferenceIsraeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz made history on Tuesday when he became the first minister from the Jewish state to head an official delegation to a large global conference in Saudi Arabia. 'Tourism is a bridge between nations,' Katz stated at the U.N. World Tourism...
The officer died of his wounds on Friday, BDF said in a statement.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has battled the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of the population dependent on aid.
The drone attack follows more than a year of relative calm in Yemen as negotiations gain momentum. It could jeopardise talks between Saudi and Houthi officials who have just held another round of negotiations on a potential agreement towards ending the conflict.
Reporting by Enas Alashray; editing by Grant McCool