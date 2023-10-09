Fourth Anniversary of Operation Peace Spring: A look back at what Türkiye has achieved in Syria

Operation Peace Spring started on the 9th of October in 2019 to clear the region from PKK/YPG terrorism. /Photo: AA

Based on Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on terrorism, and the right to self-defence, Türkiye started its operation on October 9, 2019. As there US troops were present in the region and were openly supporting the PKK/YPG terrorists, Türkiye first insisted that the US pull out its military presence before it could start its targeted operation.

Rockets and mortars fired from these areas were hitting towns on the Turkish side of the border, thereby threatening the national security of the Turkish state. They even led to schools in Turkish border towns suspending operations as well. headtopics.com

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on September 24, before the operation had begun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said many Syrians from other countries could also be settled if the safe zone was expanded.

Aimed at making the region livable again and a return of normalcy, local councils, founded with Türkiye’s support, were tasked with clearing bombs and explosive devices. Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn are now run by local councils.Since the operation ended, the local councils in both have managed to provide employment for approximately 10,000 people in various areas, including health and education. headtopics.com

