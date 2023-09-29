Four youths at East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility treated after Cal Fire responds to 'possible overdoses'

The incidents were reported in four separate calls over less than two hours; all four were treated and returned to the facility, and their parents were notified Four youth at the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility were taken to hospitals earlier this week for what the fire agency that responded said were calls regarding “possible overdoses.

” The incidents were reported in four separate calls to Cal Fire over less than two hours. The first call came in shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, and the last call came several minutes before noon, a Cal Fire spokesperson said Friday.

A county spokesperson said one youth “experienced a medical emergency” about 10 a.m. “Officers and medical staff responded immediately to render aid,” he said, “and emergency medical services were called to the facility.”The juvenile was taken to receive additional medical care. Three more youths were later also transported for medical care.

All four were returned to the facility the same day, and their parents were notified.

