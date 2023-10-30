Four Under-The-Radar Security Risks That Can Endanger Your Business

The dark side of a digitally connected world is constant cybersecurity-related threats. Although individuals become targets for cybercriminals, businesses and organizations are often seen as the bigger prize. As far as the bad guys are concerned, there’s usually more data and larger bank accounts to take advantage of. Why waste your time with a few thousand dollars if you can get your hands on mounds of exploitable data? It could be your meal ticket for life and then some.

But those were the phishing attempts of yesterday. The latest tactics are more likely to look legitimate. Consequently, tricking employees is a piece of cake for cybercriminals if those emails appear to be from the boss. Recipients are going to call a fake number, respond to a malicious email with sensitive data or click on a harmful link.

Training your team to recognize more sophisticated phishing attempts with simulated exercises is a smart line of defense. Your company’s cybersecurity measures are only as strong as the people behind them. Simulations can be announced and coordinated, but these exercises are often more effective if they’re not. Sending random pretend phishing emails to people’s inboxes to see if they report them trains employees to be vigilant.People log into websites and online tools several times a day. headtopics.com

To log into online tools and sites, you need credentials. If you enter your username and password on a legitimate login page, it’s usually not a problem. The site uses encryption to keep your data safe and permit access to what’s behind the login page curtain. But what happens if you put your credentials into a fake login page created by a hacker? You turn over the keys to your company’s kingdom while possibly compromising multiple accounts with one mistake.are targets for deceptive replication.

Unfortunately, this oversight can leave the doors to company networks wide open. Malicious actors are all too happy to discover a network-connected device without the latest software updates. These devices include IoT connections, servers, smartphones, laptops and routers. By automating security patches and software updates, you can cover a lot of the necessary ground. But relying on this method alone isn’t foolproof. headtopics.com

