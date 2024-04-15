Four Teenagers Charged in Murder of Houston Gas Station Clerk

– Four teenagers, all ages 16 and younger, have been charged in the murder of Houston gas station and convenience store clerk, Steven Mendoza . Houston mother charged for abandoning children to go on cruise appears in court. Here’s what we know

‘I hope those 3 boys haunt you’ Houston Judge tells child murderer Brian Coulter who killed girlfriend’s 8-year-old sonHowever, many people don’t know Steven’s real name. Instead, they know him by Fluffy. Within five minutes, you can see the suspects run from the store, at least one gets in the car, and they take off.“I hope and pray HPD is doing everything that they possibly can to find the three people that did this because they deserve the worst,” Heinrichs said.

Teenagers Murder Houston Gas Station Clerk Convenience Store Steven Mendoza Fluffy

