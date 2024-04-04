Four Suspects Identified in Attack on Police Cruiser

Police on Wednesday identified four of the people they say are connected to an attack on a Fairfax County police officer’s cruiser over the weekend. Police obtained warrants for Carlos Matinez Jr., 18; Dylan Heckard, 20; and Ronal Urrea-Hernandez, 18. Officials charged Matinez with reckless driving after a crash involving a cruiser. Police said they have not arrested Urrea-Hernandez and Heckard. They also have warrants for a 17-year-old from Arlington, whom they did not identify.

At a news conference Wednesday, Police Chief Kevin Davis said that street takeovers have been a rising trend in the Washington region. Young people typically meet at open lots overnight to show off their vehicles, he said. “They do doughnuts; they drive at high rates of speed,” Davis said. “They endanger the lives of themselves. They endanger the lives of their other enthusiastic and masked supporters

