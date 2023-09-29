Four-star St. Rose forward Matthew Hodge is headed to the Big East

Four-star St. Rose forward Matthew Hodge won't have to go far for college as he's headed to Villanova. 'I’m a winner so I’ll do anything possible to help my team win.' At Villanova, he will slot in in the frontcourt on a team that is expected to lose several older players after this season.

“They have a lot of new guys [transfers] and fifth-year seniors, so they’re going to be losing them next year so there’s a big opportunity for me to be able to compete and practice every day and have opportunities to come in even as a freshman,” Hodge said.

As for what skillset he will bring, Hodge added: “I would bring a lot of versatility, being able to be a positionless basketball player. I can play any position, the three, four, two even on the court, and be comfortable. I’m a winner so I’ll do anything possible to help my team win.”

St. Rose coach Brian Lynch played at Villanova from 1996-2000 before going overseas to play. “He’s going to bring a winning attitude, versatility, high IQ, stretchability, and [ability to] guard multiple positions,” Lynch said of Hodge. “But most of all he brings the character of a winner and team-guy first; he understands that it’s about being a part of something bigger than himself.” headtopics.com

Hodge averaged 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds with the PSA Cardinals at Peach Jam in July after leading St. Rose to the New Jersey Non-Public B state final, where they pushed a loaded Roselle Catholic team before coming up short.

Odell Hodge, Matthew’s father and the third-leading scorer in the history of Old Dominion University, teamed with Lynch on a Belgian club team called Bree BBC, and they also worked together with the Limburg United team in Belgium with Hodge as the GM and Lynch the coach. The two have remained close friends for nearly two decades.

St Rose basketball players Matt and Jayden Hodge with coach Brian Lynch and his wife Kim Clijsters.

After Lynch got the job at St. Rose, Matthew Hodge decided to come to Belmar from Belgium along with his younger brother Jayden to play at the school. The Hodge brothers live with Lynch and his wife, former world No. 1 tennis star, in Belmar.

“If [Lynch] didn’t get a high school job, they would still be in Belgium,” Odell Hodge, who stands 6-foot-9 and now manages an amateur team and coaches youth teams in Belgium, said.

Matthew came to the U.S. in part to follow his dream of playing Division 1 basketball and following in his father’s footsteps.

“We wanted to go to college like our dad did,” he said.

Hodge said Lynch’s connection to his new school played a role, but was not the decisive factor.

“It’s kind of a funny story, coming over last year from Belgium, I didn’t even know Coach Lynch went to Villanova so it was funny having him tell me about his college experience,” he said. “I wasn’t as big a factor because I didn’t know he went there but it was huge when I started narrowing my list down about how he felt about the school and the campus and the history and everything. So it was good to pick his brain a little bit.”

As for his goals for the upcoming season at St Rose, Hodge said: “It’s big. We want to win everything we possibly can. And it’s going to be hard. There’s going to be ups and downs, but we all have the same goal, and that’s to win everything we possibly can. And that’s the only thing we want to reach.”

