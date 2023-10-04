Four schools lock down after fight between Garfield students, gunfire near campus

October 04, 2023 at 1:20 pm PDTSEATTLE — A fight between two Garfield High School students as well as subsequent reports of gunfire near campus locked down four schools early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Seattle Public Schools, Garfield High School, Nova, Washington Middle School, and Meany Middle School were all put into lockdown following what they described as a “community altercation.

After that, there were reports of gunfire near Garfield. Police do not know whether that also involved students.Officers found property damage caused by the gunfire, according to Seattle Police Detective Valerie Carson.We’re sending a news crew to the scene and will update this story when more information is available. headtopics.com

