There are four reasons why the Padres remain in San Diego. 1. Ray Kroc; 2. Larry Lucchino, who died Tuesday; 3. John Moores; 4. The Fans (who doubled as voters). Early in 1972, just three years past their birth, financially strapped original owner C. Arnold Smith was selling the team, being acquired by a Washington D.C. group that seemed shaky at best. The deal seemed done.

All the team’s equipment was packed up in crates headed for our nation’s capital, and 1973 baseball cards had the Padres in Washington. Out of Chicago came McDonald’s magnate Kroc, who paid $12 million for a bad team without an audience — and then determined the Padres were remaining in San Diego Stadium. And when Ray got on the stadium’s public address system and blurted, 'I’ve never seen such stupid ball playing in my life,' he endeared himself to a city that had pretty much treated the Pads as they were diseased

