Four People Held Hostage in Houston Home for Ransom

Four people were being held hostage inside a Houston home for ransom in the 4300 block of Harby Street which led to the FBI raiding the home. The raid occurred on Wednesday, April 3 around 3 a.m. FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio! FOX 26 was able to get hold of the federal charging documents and learned new details. Four suspects were arrested in the raid.

The four suspects were Luis Enrique Duran Montilla, Gerson Adony Chicas Alfaro, Keven Armando Marcano, and Elloy M. Figueroa Pedraza. This started on March 27 when a woman walked into a Houston police precinct and told police that her boyfriend, William Manriquez, had been kidnapped. She says he went to Mexico to visit a sick family member and crossed back over to the U.S. illegally and that was when he was kidnapped, along with three other immigrants

Hostage Houston FBI Raid Suspects Kidnapping

