Four Killed, Dozens Injured in Birmingham Mass Shooting

Four people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in a shooting in Birmingham , Alabama , on Saturday night.

As of 6 a.m. CST on Sunday, officials say 18 others were also hurt during the shooting. Their injuries range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.Three of the four victims died on the scene, WBMA said. The fourth victim died at the hospital. Police are investigating whether a gun fitted with a so-called "switch" -- which allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire at a faster rate -- was used in the shooting, WBMA said.

Shooting Birmingham Alabama Mass Shooting Homicide

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four dead, dozens injured in Birmingham mass shooting Saturday nightAt least four people are dead and dozens more shot after a mass shooting in Alabama Saturday night.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Four Dead, Dozens Shot in Birmingham Mass ShootingA mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama's Five Points South entertainment district left four people dead and dozens wounded Saturday night. Police believe multiple shooters opened fire on a group of people outside, and are investigating the use of a 'switch' to convert a gun into an automatic weapon.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Birmingham shooting: At least 4 killed and dozens injured in AlabamaAlex Lo is an assignment editor for NBC News based in New York.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Birmingham shooting: At least 4 killed and dozens injured in AlabamaAlex Lo is an assignment editor for NBC News based in New York.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

At least 4 killed and dozens more injured in Birmingham shootingAt least four people were killed and dozens more were injured in a shooting at in Birmingham, Alabama police said early Sunday.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

BPD: 4 dead, dozens injured in Birmingham mass shootingBPD says the scene is in the Five Points South area.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »