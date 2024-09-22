Four Killed, 17 Injured in Shooting at Popular Birmingham Entertainment District

Four people were killed and 17 more were injured in a shooting in Birmingham , Alabama , police said Sunday. Some of the individuals wounded suffered 'life-threatening injures,' Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said at a news conference, hours after the incident that occurred in what he called one of the city's 'most popular entertainment district s.

Detectives believe the shooting wasn't random. Police said in a statement that they think it 'stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.' They were still working to determine who the shooting intended to target.

Shooting Birmingham Alabama Entertainment District Victims Homicide

