Four kids and 2 troopers injured, released from hospitals after dangerous Halloween high-speed chase

Elayyan, a tow truck driver near the crash, jumped in, and safely pulled the injured trooper out of the crushed cruiser. Authorities and witnesses describe a chaotic chase that reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour. At one point, the pursuit went through an apartment complex parking lot. There, the suspect ran over a trooper’s foot to get away.

The chase ended near Merchants Way and Mason Road. An adult woman driver was apprehended, another woman was in the passenger seat, while four young kids were in the back. Witnesses say some of the children were wearing Halloween costumes and had bags of candy with them. Other tow truck drivers helped the kids before they had to be taken to local hospitals.

So far, DPS has been unable to confirm how and why the chase started, or what the adult woman driver was wanted for.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX26HOUSTON »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KVUE: Texas DPS searching for driver involved in fatal racing incident in northwest AustinThe murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong is set to begin on Wednesday. Armstrong is accused of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin last year.

Source: KVUE | Read more ⮕

CBSAUSTIN: Texas DPS searching for car involved in street racing incident that left one deadThe Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a car that was involved in a street racing incident in northwest Austin last month that left one person dea

Source: cbsaustin | Read more ⮕

FOX13SEATTLE: VIDEO: Texas DPS Trooper crashes into Amazon truck during pursuit, driver facing multiple chargesTwo Texas DPS troopers were injured during a pursuit of a vehicle in Katy on Tuesday night.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more ⮕

KENS5: Dashcam video captures the moment Texas DPS Trooper crashes into 18-wheeler in Katy areaDPS said the trooper was flown to the hospital and at last check was responsive and talking. Another trooper was also injured when a driver ran over their foot.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

DALLASNEWS: Texas DPS cut razor wire that Abbott says is illegal to damageGov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton say it’s illegal for border patrol agents to destroy razor wire at the southern border, even though state...

Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Spirit Halloween lives on, even when the holiday ends and stores closeSpirit Halloween locations may close after Halloween, but the business remains hard at work year-round.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕