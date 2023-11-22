Four High School Students Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Beating Case

Prosecutors in Las Vegas have formally charged four high school students as adults with second-degree murder in the beating of their schoolmate. The two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery.





