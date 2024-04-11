Four Dothan Business Owners Named Finalists for Small Business Person of the Year Award

Four Dothan business owners have been named finalists for the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year Award. The 2024 finalists are Joshua Bane with Evergreen Creative Co., Reginald Greenwood of Sister’s Sout Express, Dave Guiler with Premier Entertainment Group, LLC, and Sandi Hodge with Shute Pecan Co, Inc.

The Small Business Person of the Year Award is given annually to an individual owner of a local small business that shows the sustainability of their business, has strong employee relations, commitment to social responsibility, and strong community involvement.The Chamber of Commerce honors its small businesses with a week of activities in May, including the Small Business Person of the Year Award Luncheon.

