Four Dead, Dozens Shot in Birmingham Mass Shooting

At least four people are dead and dozens more shot after a mass shooting in Birmingham Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they discovered three people, two men and one woman, dead at the scene. A fourth victim later died at the hospital. Investigators says early details point to multiple shooters. They believe the shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people outside on the sidewalk or in the street. There is no indication that any of the shootings happened inside a business. It is unclear if the shooters walked up or if this was a drive-by shooting. Investigators are looking into whether or not a 'switch' was used in the shooting. A switch is a device that allows a gun to act as an automatic weapon.

Dajon Singleton driving into the area when he saw the emergency response following the mass shooting. While he didn't see when shots were fired, he saw the chaos that followed soon after.

