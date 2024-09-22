Four Dead, 17 Injured in Birmingham Shooting

Four people were killed and at least 17 others injured in a shooting in Birmingham , Alabama , on Saturday night, police said.

"Officers arrived on the scene when they observed two adult males and one adult female lying unresponsive on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," police said. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel. During a press conference Sunday morning, police said they believe it was a "targeted shooting," and that the targeted individual was among those who are dead. They did not identify the person or say why they might have been targeted.

