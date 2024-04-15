Four charged in ‘brutal’ deaths of missing Kansas moms

This combination of booking photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Tad Bert Cullum, top left, Cora Twombly, top right, Tifany Machel Adams, bottom left, and Cole Earl Twombly, bottom right. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, Oklahoma …

“You all know we have been working very diligently for the last two weeks to bring closure to the families,” OSBI Director Aungela Spurlock said at a press conference Monday. “This has been challenging for everybody involved. This case did not end the way we had hoped.”Investigators charged four people — Tifany Adams, 54; Tad Cullum, 43; Cole Twombly, 50, and Cora Twombly, 44 — with murder and kidnapping Saturday after making arrests in Texas and Cimarron counties.

Police remained tight-lipped about what led them to that conclusion, but Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley said deputies “found some things that just weren’t adding up” when inspecting the pair’s abandoned car about 11 miles south of the Kansas border.

Four Arrested in Connection with Disappearance of Kansas WomenBooking photos have been released of the four people arrested in connection with the disappearance of two Kansas women who were last seen driving through the Oklahoma Panhandle.

