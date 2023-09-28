Four-bedroom home in Saratoga sells for $3.5 million

A house located in the 18700 block of Dundee Avenue in Saratoga has new owners. The 1,928-square-foot property, built in 1951, was sold on Sept. 12, 2023, for $3,500,000, or $1,815 per square foot. On McCulloch Avenue, Saratoga, in June 2023, a 3,599-square-foot home was sold for $5,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,389. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On McCulloch Avenue, Saratoga, in June 2023, a 3,599-square-foot home was sold for $5,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,389. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

Read more:

mercnews »

Four-bedroom home sells for $7.7 million in SaratogaA 5,401-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 22000 block of Rolling Hills Road in Saratoga was sold on Sept. 12, 2023, for $7,700,000, or $1,426 p…

Non-fatal stabbing reported at Saratoga gas stationSuspects ask victim about gang affiliation.

How to Accelerate Gender Equity in LeadershipHere are four levers of success and four leading indicators to drive progress.

Dundee Township Park Board must decide fate of Sleepy Hollow poolDundee Township Park District’s Sleepy Hollow swimming pool lost a staggering 3.8 million gallons of water this past summer due to leaks, but they don't have $20 million to repair it or build a new pool.

Saratoga taking ‘swift action’ after group ‘Zoom-bombs’ council meeting with racist languageSpeakers verbally attack racial and ethnic minorities and LGBTQ community.

Four-bedroom home sells in San Ramon for $1.6 millionA house located in the 3000 block of Montevideo Drive in San Ramon has new owners. The 1,886-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023, for $1,550,000, or $822 per square foot.

This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.In August 2023, a 3,107-square-foot home on McFarland Avenue in Saratoga sold for $4,400,000, a price per square foot of $1,416. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On McCulloch Avenue, Saratoga, in June 2023, a 3,599-square-foot home was sold for $5,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,389. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,128-square-foot home on the 13200 block of McCulloch Avenue in Saratoga sold in January 2023, for $5,200,000, a price per square foot of $4,610. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.