Four Anti-Abortion Protesters Found Guilty of Violating FACE Act

Four anti-abortion protesters were found guilty of violating the FACE Act in federal court on Tuesday in the second round of pro-lifers charged with blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic three years ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffery S. Frensley convicted the defendants of a misdemeanor violation of the federal law for blocking the entrance of the Carafem abortion clinic outside Nashville during a demonstration in March 2021, according to The Tennessean.

The defendants, Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place, face up to six months in prison, five years of supervised release, and fines of up to $10,000, The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee announced. Sentencing will take place at the end of Jul

Anti-Abortion Protesters FACE Act Violation Conviction Abortion Clinic Nashville Prison Fines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four Pro-Life Activists Convicted Under FACE ActFour pro-life activists have been found guilty of violating the FACE Act during a peaceful protest at a Tennessee abortion clinic. They face potential prison time and fines.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

NYC Israeli cafe vandalism prompts hate crime investigation: 'Cowardly act of anti-Semitism'Effy's Cafe was the target of vandals who used red spray paint to scrawl “Free Gaza' and 'form line here to support genocide' onto the property over the weekend.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

How Blocking the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Is Part of Texas’ Anti-Trans AgendaMore Than A Magazine, A Movement

Source: MsMagazine - 🏆 378. / 59 Read more »

CU Buffs grind past Boise State in NCAA Tournament First Four, advance to face FloridaThe iron was unkind to CU almost all night long. But in March, an ugly win with a ticket to the next round of the Big Dance beats a pretty flight home to Boulder any day of the week.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, four other Chicago-area Democrats face primary challengeAfter a heated campaign in which four challengers argued U.S. Rep. Danny Davis’s has been in Washington too long, Democratic voters in Illinois’ 7th Congressional District on Tuesday ha…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Caitlin Clark and Iowa face a tough road back to the NCAA Final FourCaitlin Clark and Iowa landed in a tough region — the Albany 2 Region — which has been called “Murderer’s Row.”

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »