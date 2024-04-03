Founder of 'Leaving California' Facebook Group Doubts Biden's Ability to Turn Florida Blue

The founder of the 'Leaving California' Facebook group is skeptical about President Biden's ability to turn Florida blue as more Democrats leave the state. Terry Gilliam, the group's founder, pointed to Governor DeSantis' landslide victory in the last election as evidence that conservative individuals are moving to Florida and making it redder, not bluer.

Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, believes that Florida is a winnable state for the President, considering Trump's weak campaign and vulnerabilities within his coalition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matthew McConaughey praises Texas ‘hospitality’ in 10 years since leaving CaliforniaMcConaughey is one of many actors who have left California for the state of Texas, as the Lone Star State is a popular destination for those leaving California.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Haylie Duff lists Texas home for $3.2M after leaving California for Lone Star stateThe actress relocated her family from California to Texas in 2020.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Part of California's iconic Highway 1 collapses into the ocean, leaving motorists strandedThe collapse occurred Saturday near Rocky Creek Bridge about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Monterey, and traffic backed up for miles in both directions.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Mysterious Lights Streak Across California Sky, Leaving Skygazers StunnedSkygazers in California witnessed a series of bright fiery lights streaking across the night sky, leaving them stunned. Video footage shows the mysterious golden objects moving in a straight line, sparking speculation about their origin.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Los Angeles, California job with University of Southern California CCMB Dechen Lin LabWe are seeking 2 highly motivated postdoctoral fellows with background in either bioinformatics, cancer biology, epigenomics, immunology, or metabolism to join our NIH-funded laboratory at Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Democrats losing their hold on California and California losing its hold on America Democrats are losing ground in California as California loses population to other states.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »