Founder of 'Leaving California' Facebook Group Doubts Biden's Ability to Turn Florida Blue

The founder of the 'Leaving California' Facebook group is skeptical about President Biden's ability to turn Florida blue as more Democrats leave the state. Terry Gilliam, the group's founder, pointed to Governor DeSantis' landslide victory in the last election as evidence that conservative individuals are moving to Florida and making it redder, not bluer.
Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, believes that Florida is a winnable state for the President, considering Trump's weak campaign and vulnerabilities within his coalition
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Los Angeles, California job with University of Southern California CCMB Dechen Lin LabWe are seeking 2 highly motivated postdoctoral fellows with background in either bioinformatics, cancer biology, epigenomics, immunology, or metabolism to join our NIH-funded laboratory at Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »