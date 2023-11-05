Foundation Established in Memory of Matthew Perry to Help People with Addiction

A foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction. The foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, aims to honor his legacy by making a difference in as many lives as possible. The National Philanthropic Trust will maintain the foundation.

